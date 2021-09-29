Children age 2-11 must be masked, the release added, and will need to provide proof a negative COVID test if seated within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games. Children under age 2 will not have to wear a mask.
Grizzlies President Jason Wexler said the team polled season ticket holders and found “a clear-cut supermajority” of them are vaccinated and want to be in a similar or tested environment.
He added that once the mask order is lifted and with the vaccination/negative test policy in place, “fans can get back to a mask-less environment inside FedExForum with the confidence that everyone in attendance is either vaccinated or has shown proof of a negative test.”
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports