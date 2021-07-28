Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.
The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.
The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.
Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.