Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on as the Orioles' Jonathan Villar crosses the plate during Baltimore’s win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. (Seth Wenig/AP)

orioles 7,

yankees 5

Their first one Saturday showed, at the very least, that it was possible for the Orioles to scratch a win together.

In doubling down with a 7-5 win Sunday to clinch an improbable series win over the host New York Yankees this weekend, the Orioles’ second victory of this young season confirmed what was clear in their first: the only time they’ll use the word easy this year will probably be facetious.

Brandon Hyde’s Orioles rode home runs from Renato Núñez, Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard while surviving an uneasy start from Dylan Bundy and cobbling together 16 outs from a bullpen that was asked for all 27 on Saturday.

The resulting victory improved the Orioles to 2-1 on this young season, and gave them their first winning record since they were 1-0 on Opening Day a year ago.

A 197-minute rain delay came from what was meant to be a passing early-afternoon shower, and it was still drizzling when the Orioles teed off for a big first inning against Yankees starter J.A. Happ. Dwight Smith Jr. doubled and went to third on Mancini’s fourth infield single of this young season, and both scored when designated hitter Núñez crushed the Orioles’ first home run of the season.

Mancini broke his small-ball run with a towering home run to center field in the fourth inning, giving the Orioles and starter Dylan Bundy a 4-0 lead.

Bundy, however, couldn’t sustain his early success and lost his delivery over the course of the third and fourth innings. By the time he left with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, he’d struck out eight and allowed just two hits, but walked five Yankees batters.

Left-hander John Means — one of the only relievers available after the Orioles used six pitchers to secure Saturday’s white-knuckle 5-3 win — came in and allowed all three of those runs to score on an 11-pitch walk to Brett Gardner and a two-run single by Aaron Judge.

But these Orioles, apparently, answer back. Jonathan Villar reached on an infield single, stole second base, and advanced when catcher Gary Sánchez’s throw went into center field. The Yankees drew the infield in to try to keep him at third, but Smith flipped a run-scoring single into left field to give the Orioles some cushion.

The ninth inning was on track to be simple before a two-out walk and an infield single brought the tying run to the plate. After DJ LeMahieu singled home a run, Mychal Givens — having thrown a career-high 49 pitches a day after throwing 16 — gave way to Paul Fry.

Fry struck out Troy Tulowitzki for his first career save, and Means’ win was the first of his career.

— Baltimore Sun