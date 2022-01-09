Aerni and Gstrein, both chasing a first career World Cup win, wore bib Nos. 16 and 17 starting immediately after a commercial break gave time for workers to smooth the course in steadily falling snow.
Early start numbers typically give top-ranked racers the best racing conditions but winners of the first two slaloms this season skied out.
World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, wearing No. 1, slid out four gates from the end and No. 3 Clement Noël went out early in his run.
A crash for Kristoffer Jakobsen, who was tied for the slalom standings lead with Foss-Solevaag, turned him around and sent him sliding into a finish-line structure.
When snowfall eased for low-ranked starters with bibs in the 30s, Austrians Johannes Strolz and Marc Digruber posted top-10 times within 0.33 of the lead.
More than 20 racers were within one second of Feller and Gstrein ahead of the second run in the afternoon.
