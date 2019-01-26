Spain’s Javier Fernandez, center, reacts after performing in the men’s free skating at the ISU European figure skating championships in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

MINSK, Belarus — Javier Fernandez ended an illustrious figure skating career with his seventh consecutive European title on Saturday after Russian rival Mikhail Kolyada floundered in the free skate.

Fernandez had been third after Thursday’s short program but stormed into the lead with two quadruple jumps and 179.75 points in the free skate for a total of 271.59.

Fernandez had barely competed or trained since winning bronze at last year’s Olympics, as he prepares to retire from competitive skating to focus on commercial ice shows.

Russia’s Alexander Samarin took second with 269.84 after some shaky landings. Italy’s Matteo Rizzo stormed from 10th after the short program to third overall with 247.08.

Short-program leader Kolyada fell three times Saturday and appeared to hurt his wrist.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.