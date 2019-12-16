The original suspension was handed down in August after one of Callaghan’s former students, Adam Schmidt, filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused when he was 14 years old. That incident followed claims of sexual misconduct from Craig Maurizi, himself an Olympic coach who said Callaghan had an inappropriate relationship with him in the 1970s.
Callaghan, who also coached 1996 world champion Todd Eldredge, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
