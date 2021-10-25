NOTES: Three-time U.S. Olympian Kacey Bellamy was honored during a pregame ceremony in which USA Hockey officials presented her a No. 22 jersey. Bellamy retired in May 2020. ... The U.S. has a hole in its schedule after a COVID-19 lockdown forced Russia to pull out of a three-game series in Belfast, Northern Ireland, starting on Nov. 9. “It’s the world we’re living in today. We just need to learn to adapt and adjust,” said Katie Million, USA Hockey’s director of women’s national team programs. Million is attempting to schedule another opponent, though the games aren’t likely to be played in Belfast. ... USA F Abby Roque did not play and was spotted walking on crutches on Sunday. She fell awkwardly on her right ankle during the third period on Friday.