Smiling Ali had just completed a two-furlong timed workout in 25 seconds when she died on the main dirt track. The cause was not immediately determined, although it was believed to be a probable heart attack. A required necropsy will be conducted.
Santa Anita temporarily ended live racing by order of the Los Angeles County Health Department on March 27. However, morning training hours are continuing.
There have been 44 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including seven beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began after Christmas.
