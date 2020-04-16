The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus. However, horses are allowed to train.
Trained by Ryan Hanson, M C Hamster finished fifth in her last race on Feb. 24 at Turf Paradise in Phoenix. She moved to Santa Anita, where she worked out on March 30 and again Wednesday. M C Hamster had three wins in eight career starts and earnings of $36,730.
M C Hamster is the fourth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.
A string of horse deaths at the track last year caused controversy and led to sweeping changes involving medication and safety.
