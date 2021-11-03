The filly named Set the Tone dumped her exercise rider and ran off, hitting a fence and severely injuring her shoulder. Veterinarians attempted to save her, but it wasn’t possible and she was euthanized. The rider wasn’t injured.
Trained by Bob Hess Jr., Set the Tone was winless in three career starts, including two second-place finishes. She had career earnings of $12,300. She was a daughter of 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist.
