Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay filly broke a little wide from the No. 10 post as the 5-2 choice before settling into the mix rounding the first turn.
Malathaat surged forward and charged after the final turn to move past a fading Travel Column before stalking Search Results down the stretch.
Malathaat finally got the edge in the final furlong and held on to improve to 5-0 and give Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory. The horse reared back afterward as handlers tried to place the winner’s garland of lilies on her.
Ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.99 and paid $7, $4.60 and $3.40.
Search Results returned $6.80 and $5.60, while Will’s Secret paid $9.60 to show.
