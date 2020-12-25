Anton Lundell and Mikael Pyyhtia also scored for Finland in the Group A game. Tim Stutzle and Florian Elias each had a goal and assist for Germany, and Samuel Dube also scored.
Finland outshot Germany 18-4 in the first period and 50-22 overall.
Earlier in Group A, Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 on Roman Faith’s goal with 5:43 left. Simon Latkoczy made 28 saves, stopping Inaki Baragano with his glove on a late power play.
On Saturday, the United States will face Austria, and Sweden will play the Czech Republic in Group B, and Canada will open its title defense against Germany in Group A.
