Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell also scored for Finland.
Germany beat Switzerland 5-4 to advance to the playoff round for the first time. John Peterka and Tim Stutzle had hands in all five goals, with Peterka having a hat trick and two assists and Stutzle two goals and three assists.
Later, Sweden faced Russia in Group B.
The United States will finish Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.