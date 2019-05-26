Finland’s Marko Anttila (12) celebrates with Veli-Matti Savinainen (19) and Jere Sallinen (76) after Anttila scored his second goal of the game against Canada during the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Finland has won the gold medal at the hockey world championship by beating Canada 3-1 Sunday in the final.

Marko Anttila’s second goal of the game broke a 1-all tie early in the third period as the Finns defeated Canada for a second time at the tournament. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.

Shea Theodore scored for Canada in the first period.

