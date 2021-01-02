Lucas Raymond and Elmer Soderblom had first-period goals for Sweden.
Finland won the last of its five titles in 2019.
In the first quarterfinal, Vasili Ponomaryov and Danil Bashkirov scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves in Russia’s 21 victory ovber Germany. Florian Elias scored for Germany.
Later, Canada faced the Czech Republic, and the United States met Slovakia.
