Lucas Raymond and Elmer Soderblom had first-period goals for Sweden.
Finland won the last of its five titles in 2019.
Defending champion Canada advanced with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Devon Levi made 29 saves, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram and Connor McMichael also scored.
In the first quarterfinal, Vasili Ponomaryov and Danil Bashkirov scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves in Russia’s 2-1 victory over Germany. Florian Elias scored for Germany.
