The sprawling, multi-story clubhouse, which was completed in 1922, is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art going back a century, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Members were stunned by the fire.
“There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.
The club, which opened in 1916, has hosted more than a dozen major golf championships on its South Course. That course reopened to club membership last summer following a $12.1 million restoration project.
Gil Hanse led the restoration with the hopes of bringing major championships back to the club, which last hosted a major when Padraig Harrington won the 2008 PGA Championship, WXYZ-TV reported.
The country club also hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup. Recently, the United States Golf Association announced that Oakland Hills would host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.