The PCB’s new constitution makes it mandatory to include at least one woman among four independent directors on its board of governors.
“I welcome the newly-appointed independent members, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB’s governance structure,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.
The revamped structure of the PCB has resulted in only six provincial teams -- Balochistan, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Northern -- competing in premier first-class cricket tournaments.
For more than 50 years, banks fielded teams in first-class tournaments alongside city-based teams in Pakistan.
