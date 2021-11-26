“Due to last night’s snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today’s (race),” FIS said Friday in a statement.
Lake Louise’s World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men’s speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.
The women’s World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports