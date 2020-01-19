Jonny Gustafson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 13th. Tucker West placed 17th.
In the team relay, Austria took gold, followed by Italy and Latvia. The U.S. did not enter the team relay because of an injury to Chris Mazdzer, who teams with Jayson Terdiman for the lone American doubles sled on the World Cup circuit right now. Without a doubles team, the Americans could not take part.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.