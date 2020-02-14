“I really wasn’t focused on getting the world record,” Fish said. “I just knew I needed to do this time or that time. I just kept going with the flow. Once I got comfortable, it kind of just went well for me.”

Bloemen joined Fish on the podium, taking silver with a time of 12:45.01. Germany’s Patrick Beckert earned bronze in 12:47.93.

Fish took bronze in the 5,000 meters on Thursday. Both podium finishes are the first for him at a world championship event.

“This gold medal means a little bit more to me than the world record,” Fish said. “It could have been done numerous times before I did it. We never really get to skate here for a 10K. It’s awesome. I can’t believe it.”