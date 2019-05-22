The formula for the New York Yankees’ eighth straight victory over the Baltimore Orioles was similar to many of the previous seven.

A day after reaching 100 home runs allowed, the Orioles gave up five more in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to their division foe, with Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez hitting three between them to continue their assault of Baltimore’s arms. Right-hander Dan Straily’s troubles at Camden Yards came in the form of six runs on four home runs in his four innings. He has a 12.09 ERA at the Orioles’ home ballpark.

With his fourth multihomer effort against the Orioles (15-34), Torres has hit 10 of his 12 home runs in 2019 off the American League’s worst team. Sanchez’s fourth-inning solo shot was his ninth long ball against Baltimore as Wednesday’s game gave the Yankees (31-17) six straight games at Camden Yards with at least three home runs, the longest streak for any team at any ballpark in baseball history.

Torres and Sanchez have been frequent suppliers of those blasts, becoming the 10th teammates with at least nine home runs against a single opponent in the same season and the fifth pair of Yankees to do so. If Sanchez hits another home run off an Orioles pitcher at some point in the team’s eight remaining meetings, he and Torres would be only the second duo with double-digit home runs against a team. The other was Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig against the Boston Red Sox in 1927.

In their first six decades of existence, the Orioles allowed nine home runs in a season to only three players. They have now done so in each of the past four seasons, with Sanchez and Torres joining teammate Aaron Judge and Boston’s Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez in providing the dubious streak.

Torres’ 10th home run against the Orioles, which came off Gabriel Ynoa in the fifth, matched Trey Mancini for the most in Orioles games this season, while Torres and Sanchez have seven homers each at Camden Yards, more than any of the Orioles’ batters.

