“NFL Flag is among the fastest growing sports in America and around the world for boys and girls, men and women. Under IFAF’s leadership, we share a common interest in increasing opportunities for athletes to play football at all levels and support the work IFAF has done to help grow the sport globally,” says Damani Leech, NFL chief operating officer of international. “We are excited for the debut of flag football in the World Games this summer and remain supportive of IFAF’s work to bring flag football to the Olympic stage, two global events that will inspire the next generation of athletes from around the world.”