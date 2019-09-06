Not since 2016 had the Flint Hill football team been in the kind of trouble it was in Fairfax on Friday, on a night it would eventually win, 28-6.

Late in the first half, pesky Paul VI led 6-0, but the circumstances — Flint Hill had just three first downs and no answer for the Panthers’ triple-option offense — were worse for the Huskies.

In the previous two seasons, Flint Hill won 22 straight times, by an average of 33.4 points, by as many as 55 and never by fewer than 12. Two came against this same Paul VI program, 45-14 last season and 35-13 the year prior.

But with just over two minutes left in the first half and a chance to use the rest of the clock, Paul VI was driving at the Flint Hill 30-yard line, up by a touchdown, and even moved inside the 20 on a slant route.

That’s where the momentum swung. The ball popped loose on that pass, and Flint Hill took it the other way. On third-and-17, Justice Ellison broke free on a screen pass for a 50-yard touchdown. “I believe that we will win!” the visiting students chanted, and their school did. Dicey as it was early on, Flint Hill never trailed again.

And so the celebration proceeded as usual, the Flint Hill players gathering to chant “23! 23!” after going through the handshake line. Zachary Garcia held the game ball and hoisted it skyward, yelling, “23-0, baby!”

The srtreak continued, but this is a new era at Flint Hill, a 23rd win led by a coach who was not a part of the first 22. When Tom Verbanic retired after a second straight state championship last fall, the school hired Jason Thomas from Burr and Burton Academy (N.H.) to replace him.

“I don’t look at [the streak], because it has nothing to do with me, and it doesn’t have anything to do with us going forward,” Thomas said. “It’s great to build off that tradition, and it’s great that they understand how to win, but the biggest thing for this team going forward is they have to understand how to handle adversity.”

The Huskies emerged from the second half and kept their offense running through Ellison, who beat the defense for a 32-yard wheel route. Then, Flint Hill caught Paul VI off guard with an onside kick and recovered it. This time it was a back-breaking 12-play, 50-yard drive that chewed up 5:19 and again ended in an Ellison touchdown.

Excluding a Paul VI kneel-down to end the first half, Flint Hill ran 22 consecutive plays and scored three touchdowns in nine minutes. Thus began a quest for a third straight title, and even after the past two, Ellison said he is “absolutely unsatisfied.”