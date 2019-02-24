Flint Hill won the MAC boys’ basketball championship outright for the first time since 2011. (David J. Kim/For The Washington Post)

Ethan Jones couldn’t help but keep smiling despite getting fouled in the closing minutes of the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title game. With his Flint Hill team holding a double-digit lead and just a minute left, he could sense the Huskies were going to win the conference title outright and he shared hugs with his teammates.

As the final buzzer sounded to seal the Huskies’ 63-47 win over Sidwell Friends on Sunday at Georgetown Day in Northwest Washington, he untucked his jersey and ran straight to Coach Rico Reed and bear-hugged him.

When the team was given the conference banner, Jones snatched it from his teammates and smothered his face with it.

“I can’t believe it. I really can’t,” Jones said. “Freshman year, we were at the rock bottom, and senior year, we finish at the top.”

Reed took off his jacket and tie before going inside the locker room after the game. As soon as the door opened, the players showered him with water to celebrate. Even Reed couldn’t help but laugh.

After getting blown out in the title game last season, the Huskies were determined not to let the same result happen again.

“February 25 against Saint James,” Jones, who had 12 points Sunday, said of last season’s 75-56 loss. “I remember it like it was yesterday.”

“I have to admit that was in the back of our minds. We talked about it before today’s game,” Reed said. “We got five seniors who know what it’s like to win the league, but they also know what it’s like to lose on title day.”

A technical foul assessed to Sidwell Friends in the first quarter sparked a 12-0 run by the Huskies, and they never looked back.

Jason Gibson of Sidwell Friends, who finished with 24 points, went on a 10-0 run by himself in the second quarter to cut the lead to five, but that was the closest the Quakers got after the opening minutes.

Led by their senior leadership, the Huskies slowly pulled away in the second half. A 10-2 run sealed the team’s first outright championship — a sweep of the league’s regular season and tournament titles — since 2011.

“We gave it all we got. We knew if we lose we go home and there was no coming back,” said Jordan Hairston, who had a team-high 21 points for Flint Hill. “We’ve been in this position before, so we gave it all we got and they started to crumble and we took advantage of it.”

As giddy as the players were, Flint Hill’s season is not over. The Huskies will compete in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament beginning Friday.

“We’ll celebrate today and we’ll get right back to it Monday and Tuesday,” Jones said. “Everyone’s doubted us, so we’re going to take this momentum with us to the state tournament.”