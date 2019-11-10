“Me and all of the seniors wanted to go out on the highest note possible, and there was no way we were going to lose that match,” Reed said. “This is Flint Hill volleyball and we don’t lose.”

That was all the motivation Flint Hill needed to win, 3-1 (24-26, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22), to secure the VISAA title, the final piece to the triple crown they sought since the beginning of the season.

AD

“I knew how hard we all worked and how badly we all wanted to win,” Reed said. “The fact that we were able to accomplish the goal at the beginning of the season was the cherry on top of a sundae. There’s no better feeling.”

AD

Flint Hill (31-1) mowed through championship victories, sweeping Madeira in the Independent School League final and St. John’s for the D.C. Metro City championship. Flint Hill’s match at St. Catherine’s (26-5) in Richmond was different, as the Huskies couldn’t match the Saints’ energy and defensive intensity in the opening set.

“They were playing lights out,” Flint Hill Coach Carrol DeNure said. “We knew it was hard for them to sustain that level of play throughout the match, so that was our message. And we felt good about our chances.”

AD

The Huskies turned to their big three, Reed, Denver Pugh and Elayna Duprey, to shift the tide for the rest of the match. Flint Hill held an 8-6 lead in the second set, when Pugh served seven straight points to open things up for her team.

Duprey was delivering powerful kills throughout the third set despite St. Catherine’s sending three blockers at her.

AD

With Flint Hill closing in on a championship victory, Reed rose to the occasion and delivered that final kill, a perfect ending to her near-perfect volleyball career.

“If I had gotten the last point, I would’ve been just as excited,” said Reed, who will play at the University of North Carolina next year. “But, I was really happy that I got it because I wanted to be able to put it away for my team and end it right there.”

The Huskies, emotional after the match, celebrated their third straight triple crown.

AD