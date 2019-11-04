“Denver is not a screamer or a high-energy [person],” Flint Hill Coach Carrol DeNure said. “But she has a lot of competitiveness inside of her, and her play today was outstanding. She didn’t back down and made some really powerful plays for us.”

AD

AD

Pugh embraces her laid-back personality because she says it gives her a competitive edge whenever she steps on the court.

“A lot of people don’t think I show a lot of emotion, but I tend to think I do sometimes,” said Pugh, a Cal State Northridge commit. “I just stay calm and steady because I think that’s really key to my part on the team. Everyone just looks at me, and knowing that I’m calm really helps the team.”

Flint Hill’s success this season hasn’t been solely based on two players. The Huskies (27-1) have depth and an ability to continue to play at a high level even when their key players go to the sideline.

“A team can’t just focus on one player because we have somebody else to step up,” DeNure said. “I think we are unpredictable because we can send several different players. The important part of that is the unselfishness of our team. It’s not about the individual goals.”

AD

AD

Whether it was Pugh, Reed or junior middle blocker Elayna Duprey making a play, Flint Hill had St. John’s (30-3) on its heels and managed to jump out to early leads in each set to stop the Cadets from gaining any momentum.

“We were up 4-0 in all three sets,” DeNure said. “That’s very important because St. John’s is a team that can come back. So the early lead was huge.”

After winning the Independent School League and now the Metro City championship, the Huskies will look toward the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association state tournament as they seek to complete a Triple Crown.

“That’s what we’ve been working for this whole season,” Pugh said. “That’s the big picture. The little games obviously count, but the Triple Crown is a thing that shows how hard we play.”

AD