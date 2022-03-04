The Wildcats have gone 7-10 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Bethune-Cookman won the last meeting 66-59 on Jan. 4. Kevin Davis scored 26 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Randolph is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rattlers. Kamron Reaves is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
Garrett is averaging 13.4 points for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.