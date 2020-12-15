Honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year’s class, which was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 includeS: Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Barbara Buttrick, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva, Dan Goossen, Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.