The Baltimore Ravens are entering the “dog days” of training camp, Coach John Harbaugh said, and it showed when punches were thrown Monday between cornerback Cyrus Jones and wide receiver Jordan Lasley.

After Jones went high on press coverage against Lasley in an 11-on-11 drill, the two stared each other down before they started swinging. Safety Bennett Jackson tried to break it up, but after Lasley swung at him, too, he tackled Lasley to the ground. Coaches and players quickly ran over to break it up.

“I don’t know if that’s in the category of a fight,” Harbaugh said. “But tempers are starting to flare. It’s the dog days. You’re going to have moments.”

Lasley said that there were no hard feelings between him, Jackson and Jones and that he was just competing.

“These are my teammates at the end of the day,” Lasley said. “I have to see these guys every single day. So what’s the point of me trying to take something off the field that doesn’t need to be taken off? Guys are heated in the middle of practice.”

Harbaugh said he originally thought Lasley took the first swing, so he gave the offense a 15-yard penalty. He was later informed that Jones initiated the punches.

“I missed it,” Harbaugh said. “Often like the officials do, right?”

Lasley returned to catch a touchdown pass several plays later, and he then launched the ball over the fence and into the nearby pond. He acknowledged that it was a “get-back” at the defense, but it wasn’t a celebration he came up with on his own.

“When you score in the red zone [and] you get a touchdown, you launch it in the pond,” Lasley said. “I learned that from Michael Crabtree.”

Also Monday, Harbaugh confirmed there will be another quarterback at Wednesday’s practice. (The team gets Tuesday off.)

Shortly after his news conference, NFL Network reported that former Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan is expected to sign with the Ravens. Callahan, 26, has one career regular season appearance since going undrafted in 2016.

After working out free agent quarterback Josh Johnson following Robert Griffin III’s hand injury, the Ravens offered him a deal, according to NFL Network. But Johnson turned it down, reportedly because Griffin is likely to return by the season’s start.

Harbaugh also was asked about his relationship with Baltimore in light of President Trump calling Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’s district “disgusting, rat and rodent infested.”

“I can just tell you this: My wife, my daughter and me, we love Baltimore. And more than Baltimore, we love the people in Baltimore,” Harbaugh said. “We love the people in Baltimore everywhere. Maybe it’s because the Baltimore people love the Ravens so much, but we’ve felt nothing but love here for the last 11 years. . . .

“Can you imagine how powerful it would be if the two sides of the aisle, two guys like those two wonderful people [Trump and Cummings], got together and solved some problems and found ways to make things better? I mean, that’s what we’re all rooting for.”

On the field, Brandon Carr continued taking repetitions at safety in addition to practicing with the cornerbacks.

Defensive backs coach Chris Hewitt said that while Carr is still a high-level outside cornerback, he will also be able to play at safety or as a nickel or dime cornerback.

“Brandon knows how to play every position on the back end,” Hewitt said. “He’s our Swiss Army knife.”

Carr will give the team flexibility, especially when the Ravens have problematic matchups, Hewitt said.

It gives Carr a new challenge, as well as another chance to get out on the field while competing for playing time among a strong defensive backs corps.

“I played a long time, and I feel like this is an opportunity for me to go out there and show my flexibility,” Carr said. “So I’m down for whatever challenge the coaches present to me. I’m going to try to knock it out best I can.”

Even if he has to compete for playing time, Carr won’t have to fight for a starting job. With starts in 176 consecutive games, Carr has the longest active streak in the league among defenders, and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said he’ll hold true to what he said last year: He doesn’t want to be the one to end it. Beyond that, Martindale also considers Carr a worthy starter.

“He’s playing everywhere, because that’s what we do with him,” Martindale said after Sunday’s practice. “That’s one of his values, is being the veteran that he is.”

In addition to injured guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (Lisfranc), who still are not able to participate, five more players were absent from the practice field Monday.

For the second straight day, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Randin Crecelius and cornerback Tavon Young were missing from practice. Harbaugh said Eluemunor and Young were out with minor muscle issues.

Safety Earl Thomas III and linebacker Pernell McPhee also were not present.