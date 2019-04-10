SYDNEY — The governing body of Australian rugby has condemned an anti-gay post by Wallabies fullback Israel Folau on social media, saying it is “unacceptable” and “disrespectful.”

Folau, one of the sport’s top players, published a message on his Instagram account that said “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you.”

Rugby Australia said its integrity unit was looking into the matter.

RA said “the content within the post is unacceptable. It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the rugby community.”

Folau was warned last year after making anti-gay comments on social media, but avoided any disciplinary action. He has publicly aired his anti-gay stance and opposition to same-sex marriage, with one previous message reading that God’s plan for gay people was “HELL ... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

Folau has played 73 games for Australia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.