Good Counsel huddles up after its 56-7 win over then-No. 11 Northwest. ”The real season starts next week,” said Coach Andy Stefanelli, whose team plays No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

No teams dropped out of the Top 20 this week as most of the area’s best programs handled their business over the weekend. Seven of the top 10 teams gave up seven points or fewer.

In a private versus public matchup, Good Counsel blew out Northwest, 56-7. It was another strong performance from the Falcons and the worst loss for the Jaguars in over a decade. Next up for the Falcons is the start of WCAC play. That means a lot of Top 20 matchups are on the horizon, and next week’s rankings may look a lot of different than the ones below.

1. St. John’s (5-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets beat Christian Brothers (Mo.), 59-49, but that’s the most points the team has surrendered to an opponent since September 2008.

Next game: Saturday vs. Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (6-0) LR: 2

The Eagles kicked off WCAC play with a 48-12 win over Archbishop Carroll, their sixth straight game scoring 30 or more.

Next: Saturday vs. Good Counsel, 2 p.m.

3. Damascus (5-0) LR: 3

With a 47-0 victory over Poolesville, the Hornets’ win streak reached 47, the second longest in Maryland state history.

Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.

4. Westfield (5-0) LR: 4

The Bulldogs’ defense put up its first shutout of the season in a 28-0 win over Patriot.

Next: Friday at Madison, 7 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (4-1) LR: 5

The Falcons had three interceptions and a 56-point lead by halftime in a blowout of Northwest.

Next: Saturday at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

6. Wise (3-1) LR: 6

The Pumas beat Parkdale, 46-0, a near-identical outcome to last year’s 47-0 win over the Panthers.

Next: Friday vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.

7. DeMatha (4-1) LR: 7

Stags quarterback Eric Najarian threw three touchdowns in a 53-6 win over Avalon.

Next: Oct. 12 vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

8. Woodbridge (6-0) LR: 8

Vikings quarterback Antevious Jackson threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-7 win over Stonewall Jackson.

Next: Friday vs. Potomac, 7 p.m.

9. Stone Bridge (5-0) LR: 9

The Bulldogs’ offense was consistent this weekend, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters of a 42-7 win over Potomac Falls.

Next: Friday vs. Briar Woods, 7 p.m.

10. Flint Hill (4-0) LR: 10

The Huskies led Trinity Episcopal 34-0 at halftime of another blowout win.

Next: Saturday at Sidwell Friends, 2:30 p.m.

11. Friendship Collegiate (4-1) LR: 14

The Knights bounced back from their loss to DeMatha by beating Aquinas Institute, ranked one of the best teams in New York, 34-27.

Next: Oct. 13 vs. Riverdale Baptist, noon.

12. Quince Orchard (4-1) LR: 13

The Cougars had no trouble against Kennedy, turning a 41-point first quarter into a 69-0 win.

Next: Friday at Paint Branch, 6:30 p.m.

13. Bullis (3-1) LR: 12

A last-second field goal by St. Mary’s Ryken handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the year.

Next: Friday vs. Riverdale Baptist, 7 p.m.

14. Broad Run (4-1) LR: 15

The Spartans come off their bye week to play two non-conference games: home against Washington and then Parkdale.

Next: Friday vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

15. Centreville (6-0) LR: 16

In Friday’s 47-0 win, the Wildcats defense became the first to shut out West Potomac since it did it in September 2014.

Next: Friday vs. Oakton, 7 p.m.

16. Northwest (4-1) LR: 11

The Jaguars were no match for Good Counsel on Saturday, falling to the Falcons, 56-7.

Next: Friday at Churchill, 6:30 p.m.

17. Landon (5-0) LR: 18

Senior cornerback Chazz Harley had a strip-six in the Bears’ 35-15 win over Bishop McNamara.

Next: Oct. 12 at Bullis, 7 p.m.

18. C.H. Flowers (5-0) LR: 17

The Jaguars will play at Largo with their undefeated streak at stake.

Next: Friday at Largo, 7 p.m.

19. Paint Branch (5-0) LR: 19

After 66-0 win over Springbrook, the Panthers will enter Friday’s game against Quince Orchard undefeated.

Next: Friday vs. Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m.

20. Mount Vernon (5-0) LR: 20

In last year’s game against Hayfield, the Majors and the Hawks combined for 104 points.

Next: Friday vs. Hayfield, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: North Point (5-0), St. Mary’s Ryken (5-1), W.T. Woodson (5-0), Freedom-Woodbridge (4-1)