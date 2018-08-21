High school football has returned to the Washington, D.C. area, with the first games for many Virginia, D.C. and private school teams starting up this weekend. Here is The Washington Post’s first rankings of the season, which will be updated each week.

1. St. John’s (Last year’s record: 9-2) Last ranked: 2

The defending WCAC champions return a stacked roster, including Alabama commit Keilan Robinson at running back, transfer quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava under center and a defense filled with Division I talent.

Next game: Saturday at Johns Creek (Ga.), 2 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (8-4) LR: 6

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and senior defense end Joseph Wete will anchor the Eagles on each side of the ball, as they try to make it back to the WCAC championship game.

﻿Next: Friday vs Gilman, 6:30 p.m.

3. Wise (14-0) LR: 1

The fast and physical Pumas are coming off a third straight Maryland 4A title and carry a 42-game winning streak into this season.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 vs. Camden (N.J.), 7 p.m.



4. Damascus (14-0) LR: 3

The Swarmin’ Hornets have not lost since December 2014, collecting three state titles during that stretch.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 vs Blake, 6:30 p.m.



5. Westfield (15-0) LR: 4

Quarterback Noah Kim, running back Eugene Asante and wide receiver Taylor Morin all return for a Westfield team that looked dominant last year on their way to a third straight Virginia Class 6 title.

﻿Next: Friday at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.



6. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 8

Notre Dame commit Cam Hart and first-team All-Met selection Jalen Green return for the Falcons as they try to keep up in a talent-packed WCAC.

﻿Next: Friday at Marietta (Ga.), 7:30

7. DeMatha (6-5) LR: 15

The Stags return two of the top three recruits in the state of Maryland’s 2019 class in defensive backs Nick Cross and DeMarcco Hellams.

﻿Next: Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 8 p.m.

8. Quince Orchard (12-2) LR: 5

The Montgomery County power will look to break through against Wise this year after falling to the Pumas in the Maryland state title game for the second straight season.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 at Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 6:30 p.m.



9. Woodbridge (12-2) LR: 7

Junior linebacker Antoine Sampah, the top-ranked Class of 2020 player in the state of Virginia, leads a Viking defense that allowed an average of 9.6 points per game during last year’s 13-2 campaign.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

10. Tuscarora (12-3) LR: 9

Quarterback Justin Allen is back under center for the Huskies after throwing for 2,549 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

﻿Next: Thursday at King George (Va.), 7 p.m.



11. Ballou (9-4) LR: 10

The defending Turkey Bowl and DCSAA AA champions bring back Maryland commit Levonte Gator as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

﻿Next: Thursday at Avalon, 7 p.m.



12. Stone Bridge (12-1) LR: 11

The Bulldogs are coming off a strong season in which they took an undefeated record into the playoffs, where their season was eventually ended by a one-point loss to Tuscarora.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.



13. Flint Hill (11-0) LR: 16

Maryland commit Jordan Houston should be a difference-maker for the Huskies again this year at running back after rushing for 1,971 yards and 25 touchdowns during last year’s undefeated season.

﻿Next: Sept. 8 vs Paul VI, 1 p.m.



14. Northwest (9-3) LR: Not ranked

The Jaguars return 11 starters to a team that went 9-3 last year, losing only to Quince Orchard (twice) and Good Counsel.

Next: Aug. 31 vs Wootton, 7 p.m.

15. Bullis (8-2) LR: Not ranked

Bullis returns eight offensive starters and nine on defense, including Ohio State safety commit Bryson Shaw. The Bulldogs beat Quince Orchard by one point last season and look to be among the top contenders for this year’s MAC title.

﻿Next: Sept. 1 at Archbishop Carroll, 2 p.m.



16. Lake Braddock (8-4) LR: Not ranked

After starting the season 0-3, the Bruins stormed into last year’s playoffs on an eight-game win streak that was eventually snapped by Woodbridge.

﻿Next: Friday vs. Westfield, 7 p.m.



17. Friendship Collegiate (8-4) LR: 20

Quarterback Dyson Smith and defensive back Hasan Mosley are the key returners for the Knights as they navigate an eclectic and arduous schedule.

﻿Next: Friday at John Champe, 7 p.m.



18. Howard (11-2) LR: Not ranked

The Lions cruised through Howard County again last season, dominating opponents until a lopsided loss to Wise in the state semifinals.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 vs Oakland Mills, 7 p.m.



19. Broad Run (10-2) LR: Not ranked

Stone Bridge and Tuscarora were the only teams to beat the Spartans last season.

﻿Next: Friday vs Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.



20. Eleanor Roosevelt (9-3) LR: 13

The Raiders will have to replace graduated playmaker Raymond Boone if they’re going to get over the hump and beat Wise this season.

﻿Next: Aug. 31 vs Bladensburg, 7 p.m.



On the bubble: Centreville (8-3), H.D. Woodson (9-3), Landon (9-1), North Point (12-1), Paint Branch (10-2)