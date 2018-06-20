

Jeremy Roach is one of the most sought-after high school players in the Class of 2020. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jeremy Roach sat in his parents’ Leesburg home at 11:45 p.m. last Thursday night, his 6-foot-2, 165-pound frame splayed out on the family’s brown sectional couch, phone glued to his left hand, as ESPN highlights flashed across the television screen.

Hours later Roach would be at Dulles International Airport with his dad, Joe, to catch a flight to Denver. The two would then travel to Colorado Springs, the home of USA Basketball, where the highly touted 16-year-old from Paul VI High School would try out for the Under-17 national team.

But first he had some packing to do, and Fortnite to play, and a late-night meal of pasta and pink lemonade — and most importantly, he needed to keep an eye on his phone. Once the clock turned to midnight, his college recruitment would officially be underway, and the texts and phone calls from coaches would begin to come in.

“This process is all new to us,” said Carole Roach, Jeremy’s mother. “We had heard about it with other kids, but now for it to be happening with our kid . . . [to us, he’s] just Jeremy.”

Since an NCAA rule change in 2012, college coaches and recruiters have been allowed to have unlimited contact with soon-to-be high school juniors starting at midnight at June 15 of each year. Roach, a point guard in the Class of 2020, is the highest-rated rated basketball recruit in the Washington, D.C. area (and No. 13 nationally), according to the 247Sports recruiting website. He currently holds offers from Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Miami and Texas and has received high-interest from a number of blue blood programs.

“This is all real big,” Roach said. “I mean, it is kind of shocking to know that I’m one of those guys who could play for the top schools.”



Jeremy Roach has starred for Paul VI the past two seasons. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

For Roach, his first weekend of nonstop contact from coaches coincided with one of his busiest weeks. If he makes the USA Basketball team — he was named a finalist on Monday — he would then travel to Argentina the next week to play in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup. He was a part of the 2017 U16 national team that won its fifth consecutive FIBA Americas gold medal last year.

“He doesn’t really get fazed by anything,” Joe Roach said. “He just wants to play.”

Roach didn’t receive any calls or texts at midnight, but he heard from his first blue-chip suitor early Friday morning. Jay Wright, head coach of national champion Villanova, called a little after 6:30 a.m., before Roach boarded his flight to Denver. Wright, who has two D.C.-area players in his incoming 2018 recruiting class (Saddiq Bey of Sidwell Friends and Brandon Slater, Roach’s teammate at Paul VI) and another committed for 2019 (DeMatha’s Justin Moore), stressed to Roach that he was an important part of Villanova’s recruiting vision for 2020.

A barrage of texts and calls ensued after Roach got on his 8:30 a.m. flight. As Roach landed in Denver, an assistant from Maryland called. Then Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. Then assistants from Virginia and Virginia Tech.

And in the middle of it all, he heard from the all-time wins leader in men’s college basketball: Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The coach told Roach he was a high priority for the Blue Devils’ 2020 class, and that they would be watching him at the influential Nike-sponsored Peach Jam AAU event in July. The Blue Devils haven’t yet extended him an offer, but they were adamant in getting Roach to Durham, N.C. soon for an unofficial visit.

Roach’s dad also heard from Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus, who asked permission to contact Roach later in the day. He, too, said that Roach is a top priority for the Wildcats.

As the day turned into the late afternoon, Roach soon had to put his phone away ahead of the first of many tryout sessions for USA Basketball. His high school coach, Glenn Farello, had given him advice to turn off his phone the minute he got to Colorado Springs. His dad wanted him to do the same. But Roach said he knew he could balance both, with most of his focus and energy dedicated to making the team.

And after the initial flurry, Pittsburgh, a relatively new team in Roach’s recruitment process under new coach Jeff Capel, was the one team to buzz Roach’s phone after the first session at USA Basketball. By Sunday, the silence had once again taken over.

“It’s quiet,” Roach said on Monday. “I guess for now.”