The result was a 72-62 win over the Buckeyes on Monday night at Xfinity Center, a game in which the No. 17 Terps weathered spells of discomfort and perhaps even looked at home during those trying times.

“We’re trying to create a little bit of chaos,” Frese said of her pregame preparation, “because things aren’t always going to be comfortable. It’s not always going to go A to B, B to C in a game, on the road.”

Trailing the Buckeyes by seven at halftime, Maryland (11-3, 2-1) took Frese’s desire for chaos to a more literal level and won on the back of a full-court press that teased Ohio State into a season-high 25 turnovers.

On offense, senior guard Kaila Charles loaded the Terps onto her shoulders and scored a season-high 28 points, 18 of which came in the second half. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

On defense, Charles had help in the form of classmate Blair Watson. The guard worked at the head of the press throughout the second half, scampering to chase down double-teams and poking the ball away to help Maryland force 15 turnovers after halftime, which they converted into 18 second-half points.

Watson had a season-high seven steals to go along with eight points and seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Shakira Austin led the team with nine rebounds. Freshman point guard Ashley Owusu and senior forward Stephanie Jones added eight points each.

Sophomore forward Dorka Juhasz and freshman guard Jacy Sheldon led Ohio State (8-6, 1-2) with 12 points apiece.

The Buckeyes led for the majority of the game — they held the lead for just under 24 minutes compared to Maryland’s 13:50 — but scored only nine points in the third quarter as the Terrapins turned their seven-point deficit into a two-point lead.

In the fourth, they allowed Maryland to score exactly how it prefers, in transition. The Terps had 36 points off fast breaks.

“Coach really challenged us at halftime to make a statement and punch first in the third quarter,” Charles said. “That’s what we did. We kind of just walked in, got back to the basics of who we are.”

Maryland started the night lacking energy on defense for the second game in a row and fell into an early 15-10 hole before Frese subbed out Austin for Jones and Owusu for freshman wing Diamond Miller, who provided a burst of energy whenever she checked in despite finishing with just five points.

The 6-foot-3 Miller, whose length is invaluable for Maryland on the perimeter, forced a turnover one possession after walking on the court — Charles made a layup in the interim — but the Terps’ small spark fizzled when freshman forward Rebeka Mikulasikova hit a three to put the Buckeyes’ lead back at six.

The three-point line was fertile ground for Ohio State throughout the first half and made a difference in an otherwise tight game. The Buckeyes exploited slow Maryland defenders to complete 6 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc in the half while the Terps shot 0 for 4 from deep.

Buckeyes sophomore forward Aaliyah Patty used a three to kick-start a 12-5 run to the end of the half, during which Maryland went more than five minutes without a field goal to give Ohio State a 42-35 lead at intermission.

Starting the second half in the full-court press swung the momentum in Maryland’s favor. The Buckeyes had 12 turnovers and just four field goals in the third quarter alone, they shot 2 for 13 from three-point range after halftime, and a 13-0 run early in the fourth quarter finally put the Terps in the lead for good.

“What we didn’t do in the second half is, we allowed too many turnovers to end up [turning] into two and three, or a bad defensive possession. . . . We couldn’t get onto the next play,” Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff said. “It really took us out of our rhythm.”

Said Watson: “It’s the spark. It’s what gets us fueled up like: ‘Oh, okay, we’ve got a steal — get another one. Let’s get a shot clock violation. How many steals can we get out of this? Who can we read off of to get another one?’ I think it ultimately just goes to show how much we have each other’s backs. On defense, that’s what you have to have.”

After hustling up and down the court all night, Watson said she was thankful, at least, that Frese stuck to one part of the team’s regular routine.

“I’m thankful we get massages tomorrow,” Watson said with a smile.

