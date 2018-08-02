With the WNBA regular season entering its final weeks, the Washington Mystics remain squarely in position to contend for a coveted top-two seed in the playoffs. Then again, so are the five other teams within two games of second place.

Washington (15-11) is in fifth place but is only one game out of second entering a matchup with the visiting Las Vegas Aces (12-14) at 7 p.m. Friday. The top two seeds in the eight-team playoff field earn automatic berths into the semifinals, which the Mystics, as the No. 6 seed, reached last year for the first time since 2002.

The Mystics also will be playing at Capital One Arena for the first time in three weeks.

“It’s one of those situations where, we were joking yesterday, you could actually move up in the standings by not playing,” Coach Mike Thibault said Wednesday. “Going into [Tuesday night], we were two games from being in second place and two games from being in ninth place. It makes the games really good for the fans. I don’t know about for coaches.”

The Mystics beat the second-place Atlanta Dream, 86-71, on Tuesday in their first game since the all-star break. But Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, having won two of three regular season mettings.

[Kristi Toliver wants to be an NBA coach. Here’s advice from the women who blazed the trail.]

The first-place Seattle Storm has the inside track on the top seed courtesy of its 3½ -game cushion over Atlanta, which leads the Eastern Conference. The WNBA modified its playoff format in 2016 to seed the top eight teams regardless of conference.

“Every game matters even more because the teams are so close,” Mystics reserve guard Monique Currie said. “I mean, we won [on Tuesday] and moved from seventh to fifth, and a team that was in fifth moved to seventh, so every game, we have to play our best basketball.”

Five of Washington’s remaining eight games are against opponents also vying for a top-two seed, thus the outcomes become that much more magnified given the tiebreaker scenarios.

The Mystics have one game left against the third-place Minnesota Lynx, the fourth-place Los Angeles Sparks and the sixth-place Phoenix Mercury. Washington has split the first two games of the regular season series with all three of those teams.

The Dallas Wings are in eighth place, one game behind Washington with two games left against the Mystics. Washington lost the first meeting to the Wings, 90-81, on July 19 in Arlington, Tex.

“It’s almost like the playoffs have already begun,” said Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, who was one of two captains for the All-Star Game, “because if you win one, you bump up in the rankings, and if you lose one, you could be out of the playoff run.”

Delle Donne is in the midst of one of her most statistically balanced seasons. The 2015 MVP is third in the league in scoring (20.5 points per game) while averaging 7.1 rebounds, the second-highest of her career, and 2.2 assists, the most in her career.

She’s also fourth in three-point field-goal shooting (39.1 percent) among players who have attempted at least four per game and second in free-throw shooting (91.9 percent) behind Diana Taurasi.

Delle Donne, a four-time all-star, finished with six points during Saturday’s All-Star Game in Minneapolis in a 119-112 loss to an opponent with Candace Parker serving as captain.

Mystics guard Kristi Toliver led Team Delle Donne with 23 points, with 21 of those in the fourth quarter. The two-time all-star made 8 of 14 field-goal attempts, including 7 of 11 three-point shots, and almost certainly would have been the MVP if Team Delle Donne had won.

For the first time in league history, the All-Star Game featured rosters that Delle Donne and Parker assembled by drafting from a pool of players rather than the traditional East-vs.-West format.

Delle Donne is coming off a 28-point performance on the road against Atlanta, capping a scoring surge during which she has averaged 26.3 points in three games. That’s Delle Donne’s highest scoring average over any three-game stretch this season.

“No matter what happens, we’ll be ready, but obviously we would love to not have to be in any of those single-elimination games because the teams are just too good this year,” Delle Donne said of Washington’s push for a top-two seed. “It’s so level that to have a single-elimination game is pretty tough.”