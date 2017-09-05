Things worked out pretty much perfectly last season for Kirk Cousins, Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Zach Brown. Playing on expiring contracts for their respective teams, the quarterback, wide receiver and inside linebacker all had career years.

Cousins, while playing on the franchise tag, further proved himself to be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He passed for nearly 5,000 yards and 25 touchdowns and led his offense to a top-five ranking and his team to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly two decades.

Pryor flourished for the Cleveland Browns after making the switch from quarterback to full-time wide receiver. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Ohio State product recorded 1,007 yards and four touchdowns on 77 catches despite playing with five quarterbacks in Cleveland.

Brown entered 2016 as a backup for the Bills but took over when Buffalo’s Reggie Ragland suffered an injury. Brown wound up ranking second in the NFL with 149 tackles and added four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Like Cousins, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

This past offseason, all three players passed on multiyear contract offers and longer-term financial security to bet on themselves, so to speak. The guaranteed portions of their 2017 salaries provided the temporary security that each needs.

“You just look for the best fit — put good people around you, and in this locker room, a lot of these guys are on one-year deals,” said Brown, pointing out that 15 key Redskins have expiring deals this year. “You block that out. We could all be on different teams next year, but if we all play together this year, it’ll all work itself out.”

Cousins would know. He took the reins of the Redskins’ offense in 2015 with no contract for 2016. After a slow start, he went on a second-half surge that led Washington to the NFC East title and the playoffs.

But Redskins brass and Cousins’s agent, Mike McCartney, differed greatly on the quarterback’s worth when negotiations commenced that offseason. They failed to shrink a roughly $4 million gap, and the Redskins used their franchise player tag to keep Cousins.

Accustomed to having to prove himself in the face of uncertainty — in high school, in college and as a fourth-round pick behind heralded fellow 2012 draft classmate Robert Griffin III — Cousins had no problem with that and put up even better numbers in 2016. But Redskins officials and McCartney again remained far apart in negotiations. Talks toward a multiyear deal continued and Washington’s final offer featured $53 million in guaranteed money, but that dollar amount was to come in Years 1 and 2 of the contract, and the four remaining years all featured non-guaranteed salaries.

Cousins saw no incentive to such an agreement, so he stuck with a one-year deal.

“We have to prove ourselves every year anyway,” Cousins said with a smile. “People say there’s a lot of pressure on me now, but wouldn’t there be pressure if I’d signed a contract for a crazy number and thrown an interception? What is everybody at FedEx Field going to say? ‘We paid this guy way too much. Boo! Boo! Boo!’ I couldn’t play well enough. I couldn’t. Unless we win every game and the Super Bowl, I couldn’t. So I might as well just go year-to-year.”

Observing his quarterback’s approach, Pryor said, “Yeah, seems like Kirk’s kind of used to this, huh?”

The wide receiver himself has some familiarity with an uncertain future. He entered the league in the 2011 supplemental draft as a quarterback with the Oakland Raiders but couldn’t find success there. Brief stints with Seattle, Kansas City and Cincinnati led him to Cleveland, where he made the decision to switch to wide receiver.

The move paid off. But that 1,000-yard campaign didn’t garner Pryor the kind of offer he wanted from Cleveland. The Browns reportedly offered him a four-year, $32 million deal, of which only half was believed to have been guaranteed. Pryor and his camp believe he can become one of the better wide receivers in the NFL and earn more, so he looked elsewhere.

“It just wasn’t going to happen,” Pryor acknowledged. “A first-year player? There are so many things I can get better at. . . . So it was coming to play with a better team and a better unit and coming to help them as well.

“I just think after another year, I’ll be able to prove myself even more as far as my worth.”

“I think you’ll see more of this because these aren’t long-term secure contracts, even at the highest level,” said former NFL agent Joel Corry, now an analyst for CBS Sports. “They’re usually two- or three-year commitments and then we’ll see. Players like the illusion of security, but if you’re not going to get that illusion of security at the dollar amount that you like, then take the short-term route.”

Pryor displayed very good potential during offseason practices and training camp but struggled to find a strong connection with Cousins in preseason games.

“I’m playing this game, and you can’t really worry about what’s going to happen in the future,” Pryor said. “You can’t bog your mind down with negativity. You can’t bog your mind with uncertainty. You have to have a clear mind, clear focus, tunnel vision every single rep, every single play. I can’t think on third down in a game about where I might be next year.”

Brown agrees with Pryor’s approach. He has seen firsthand that it can pay off.

After four years with the Tennessee Titans, he opted to sign a one-year deal with Buffalo in 2016. That contract paid him $1.25 million. After a new general manager and coach opted to go in a different direction this past offseason, Brown fielded interest from several teams, including the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, before settling on Washington, which paid him $2.3 million.

The other teams offered similar money. But the Redskins offered a more ideal situation, Brown said.

“I just wanted to make sure I was going to the right organization. A lot of people go with the wrong organization just for money or whatever and they don’t thrive,” Brown said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re going to the right system, not just where you’re wanted. . . .

“Next year will take care of itself. It’s just another day. You never know what might happen. You might get a long-term contract after the season — or during the season.”

The main drawback of playing on one-year deals instead of a long-term deal is dealing with the risk of injury. Most multiyear deals have clauses that protect a player in the event of injury in the first two years and sometimes in the third year. But a one-year deal doesn’t offer that.

But Brown said, “You’re going to get injured, eventually. You can’t think about that. You’ve got to go play football. You don’t know what or when it’s going to be.”

With thoughts of the future blocked out, Brown, Pryor and Cousins aim to take the Redskins to new heights this season. They see it as a positive that they and so many of their teammates find themselves in similar situations regarding the status of their contracts.

“Let’s say everybody had fully guaranteed deals,” Cousins mused. “Then you worry about everybody treating it like a country club. . . . The NFL stands for Not For Long if you don’t win. That’s why we work. That’s why we feel that tension. That’s why I’ve got that 15-minute block schedule every day, because we know if I don’t we’re not going to give ourselves the best chance to win.”