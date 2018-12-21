In his five starts, Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to four wins, but all were to losing teams. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

The Baltimore Ravens have been here before.

On Christmas Day 2016, they traveled to Pittsburgh with a chance to snatch control of the AFC North from the 9-5 Steelers. They led by three with nine seconds left on the clock when Antonio Brown powered over the goal line to end their playoff hopes.

Their moment of truth came earlier in 2017, on Dec. 10 in Pittsburgh against the 10-2 Steelers. After another thrilling game, they squandered a nine-point lead in the last four minutes to lose, 39-38. Had they won, they would have made the playoffs, even with their season-closing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, they’ve already fallen one score short against two of the best teams in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. Add either of those games to their eight-win tally, and they’d lead the AFC North.

These Ravens have demonstrated time and again that they can hang, blow for blow, with the league’s elite. But they’ve repeatedly failed to land the final punch. They’ll have another opportunity Saturday night against the 11-3 Los Angeles Chargers. If they lose and their chief competitors (the Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans) all win, the Ravens’ playoff chances will go poof for a fourth consecutive season. They could lose and still slip into the postseason, but they’re almost out of chances.

Beyond setting up a gloomy final week, a loss could signal an abrupt ending for many of the team’s key figures, from quarterback Joe Flacco to linebacker Terrell Suggs to safety Eric Weddle to linebacker C.J. Mosley. Coach John Harbaugh would also face questions about his future.

If the Ravens view it as a final stand for this version of the team, however, they’re not saying so.

“I think we’ve been playing that way for a large segment of the season,” Weddle said. “We’re at our best when we’re loose and having fun. There’s a belief in this team, a quiet confidence, that if we go play our style, our game, everything will take care of itself. It just feels different than the last couple years here at this point in the season.”

By most measures, the 2018 Ravens are good. They’ve outscored opponents by 88 points on the season, better than every AFC team except the Chiefs and Chargers. They rank first in the league in total and scoring defense. If analytics are your thing, they rank sixth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA statistic measuring overall efficiency (again, behind only Kansas City and Los Angeles in the AFC).

All of that will be forgotten if they don’t get over the hump against the Chargers.

Harbaugh has asked his team to embrace that high-stakes reality. “Make it the toughest possible road that we could have,” he said. “That’s what our guys thrive on.”

The Chargers certainly pose a significant degree of difficulty. They’ve won 10 of their past 11 and are tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the AFC. And the Ravens are traveling 3,000 miles to play a team benefiting from three extra days of rest.

A consensus seems to be forming that no one wants to face the Ravens — with their deep, versatile defense and relentless, creative running attack — in the playoffs. But that appreciation won’t help them get to January. They’ll probably have to beat the Chargers and, eight days later, the rapidly improving Cleveland Browns.

“Let’s not worry about all the different scenarios,” safety Tony Jefferson said. “Every game, right now, we’ve got to treat it like the playoffs. . . . I just think we’ve got a resilient group. I’m not going to get all into what we did last year or the years before and what’s different. I just think this group here, we’re not backing down from anything, regardless of what’s in front of us. We know we can hang with anybody in this league. We’ve already proved that.”

They just need to take the script one step further, and they have precious little time to do it.