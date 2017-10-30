When a fight like this breaks out in a bar, first they call the 300-pound bouncer to break it up, then they call the cops. After that, the riot squad with the big shields and batons seems appropriate. But, by the end, when the place is in flames and a bad Hollywood B-movie brawl has turned into an Academy Award nominee for Best Dystopian Epic, and nobody really knows what to do except bleed, you can finally call the fire department and hose ’em all down.

That might work with the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who seem intent on playing a World Series that is more intense and wonderful, more hyperbolic and ridiculous, more jammed with homers and pitchers headed to shock trauma, than almost any other ever, even those fire hoses might not be enough to pry these 50 men, 25 to a side, off each other.

The Astros won Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series, delivering the final blow of a 13-12 win when Alex Bregman singled in Derek Fisher in the bottom of the 10th inning.

That score is correct, not an NFL misprint. In a defeat that will feel like a hammer blow to the two most central Dodger pitchers, Bregman singled home the winning run with a liner to left field off Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ most absolute symbol of power, but now the central figure in defeats in both Games 1 and 5. Once again, Jansen was working in his second inning of relief. And once again it was too much for him — against these amazing Astros.

But this game was far more than any score could capture. No, this was five World Series games rolled into one.

The Dodgers won, 4-0, after three innings, and 7-4 in the middle of the fifth inning because their pitcher was Clayton Kershaw, the greatest arm of this era, and he wasn’t going to lose.

Except the Claw lost his grip and gave up six runs while not even finishing the fifth inning.

The Dodgers also won in the seventh inning when a comical error by center fielder turned a simple single to center into a dive-and-a-whiff RBI triple for Justin Turner and an 8-7 L.A. lead.

Of course, the Astros won several times, too. Ignited by a George Springer homer leading off the bottom of the seventh immediately after his defensive misplay, the Astros took an 11-7 lead with a four-run rally capped by the cheapest of pop-fly two-run homers into the short Crawford Boxes.

The Astros also had it absolutely, totally wrapped up, leading 12-9 after a Brian McCann homer. That is, until the Dodgers scored three runs in the ninth to tie at 12-12 off reliever Chris Devenski who, until this game, had been considered the least hideous of all the arsonists in a Houston bullpen that has already achieved permanent World Series ignominy.

Cody Bellinger walked. Think about that — w-a-l-k-e-d — with a three -run lead. Yasiel Puig homered into the first row of the Crawford Boxes, surpassing Carlos Correa for blessed luck. What more was required? Only an Austin Barnes double and a down-to-the-last-out super-clutch RBI single by Chris Taylor, grounded up the middle like a prayer with 16 million eyes, to give the Dodgers breath and life.

The most lasting memory of this game will be the sounds of pain — coming from poor innocent baseballs being clubbed by huge men swinging whaling-boat oars. And more of them play for Houston.

The Astros do not hit a baseball when you throw it toward them. Instead, they damage the sphere so badly, no matter how fast you throw it or how much you make it swerve; they crush it with such raw wolfish rapacity, that, if you play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the sound of those Astro bats hurts the ears of your long-dead ancestors as well as well as those not yet born.

If you are a living Dodger, and you end up losing this World Series, you may awake in the middle of the night for years, shocked to a state of total alertness by vicious visceral sounds which might, hypothetically, be produced by large munitions but, in this World Series, are provided by the endless line of thumpers in the Houston batting order — including Stringer, Jose Altuve, Correa, Yuli Gurriel and McCann.

All five of them hit homers in Game 5.

This game, played at a shock-value level that rivaled Game 2, had a defining half-hour that made every hair on any baseball head stand at attention. In the top of the seventh, score 7-7, Springer, a gifted glove, made a horrid misjudgment, diving to try to catch what should have been a routine line single to center by Justin Turner.

Instead, he whiffed the ball totally. Instead of Dodgers at first and second base with one out, Turner had an RBI triple as the ball rolled all the way to the 409-foot sign.

At the time, that seemed important. All it did was set the stage for destruction on a biblical scale. Springer led off the next inning. First pitch, a mammoth homer to left that almost reached the tracks for the toy Astro train off. That came off the Dodgers second-best reliever, Brandon Morrow, whose fastball approaches 100 mph.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, with Minute Maid Park in 43,300-human meltdown, stuck with the right-handed Morrow because the percentages — which the Dodgers’ front office loves — said so. The next four hitters were all right-handed. What could they do?

Bregman could crack a single to center. Altuve, who already had a single and three-run homer, could double off the left-centerfield wall to take back the lead, 9-8. And Correa, the sublime 23-year-old shortstop who probably hasn’t even reached his peak yet, sent a tower fly to left that had Cheap-Crawford-Box Homer written all over it. They count, too.

Because these are the Astros, who never stop hitting, but have lost faith in most of their bullpen, and the Dodgers who are just dead flat game for a fight, L.A. answered with an RBI double by Corey Seager that produced the final margin, but also left the tying runs in scoring position. Turner, the .322 hitter, lashed a liner to right that might have tied the game again, 11-11. But it went directly to the Astros right fielder.

What will happen next in this World Series that produces 7-6 games with eight home runs, 3-1 pitchers duels and how-late-are-you-willing-to-stay-up masterworks of mayhem like this 13-12 marvelous monstrosity in which McCann added a solo homer in the eighth before the Dodgers authored some drama of their own, before Springer finally had the final say?

I don’t know. I don’t want to know. I want to be surprised, which, so far, has happened about 47 times. However, I warn you, dear reader, if you claim to enjoy baseball, but do not watch the rest of this World Series, regardless of sleep deprivation, I may be forced to send large people to your place of habitation to rectify the situation.

The number of things which could not happen in a sensible World Series game, but did indeed happen, is flabbergasting. The sight of a humiliated Kershaw, who allowed six runs in 4 ⅔ innings, was stunning because he was ultimately relieved because the sight of the top of the Astros lineup seemed to make him incapable of throwing a strike. After back-to-back walks, he was relieved by Kenta Maeda who, of course, immediately gave up a three-run homer to Altuve. Nothing else would have been suitable for this game.