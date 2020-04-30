From Chatham, Ontario, Anakin also represented Canada in luge at Innsbruck but dropped out after two runs because of minor injuries and also because of scheduling conflicts with the bobsled competition, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
After retiring from the sliding sports in 1967, Anakin taught outdoor education at John Abbott College in Montreal and owned a sports store. He also coached the Canadian luge team at the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.
He is survived by wife Mary Jean and two daughters.
