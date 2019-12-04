Willis played 90 test matches from 1971-84 and took 325 wickets despite often having to bowl through chronic pain in his knees. His greatest performance was widely considered to be in the third test of the 1981 Ashes series at Headingley, when he took eight Australian wickets for 43 runs.
After retirement, Willis became a cricket commentator.
