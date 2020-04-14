Wanjiru said he was innocent of the charge in a statement posted on social media accounts by his management company.
“The (biological passport) finding is confusing and frustrating me,” the athlete said. “I feel I am already seen as a sinner of doping, but I am not.”
Wanjiru has not returned a positive test, but an athlete’s blood passport can reveal the effects of doping by interpreting sample results taken over a longer period of time.
Wanjiru set a career-best time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 21 seconds when winning the Amsterdam marathon in October 2016, a course record.
