The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.

Giambi’s agent Joel Wolfe didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking more information.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

Advertisement

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Athletics said on Twitter. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

Giambi played in the postseason twice with the Athletics and in 2001 was tagged out at home on Derek Jeter’s famous “flip” toss in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Born Sept. 30, 1974, in San Jose, he went to South Hills High in West Covina, then played for the California State University, Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.

Story continues below advertisement

He signed with the Royals after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 1996 amateur draft.

Giambi testified before a federal grand jury in San Francisco investigating the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative, or BALCO, the company at the center of the sports steroid scandal. He was quoted by The Kansas City Star in 2005 as admitting he used steroids.

“It’s something I did,” Giambi told the newspaper. “I apologize. I made a mistake. I moved on.”