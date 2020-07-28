His son, two-time Austrian national triathlon champion Florian Lienhart, was caught doping and provisionally suspended in 2019, before being banned for four years last February.
Johann Lienhart was one of Austria’s leading cyclists in the 1980s and competed at three Olympics between 1980 and 1988. He won the national road title in 1983 and was part of the Austrian team that won bronze at the time trial of the 1987 world championships.
