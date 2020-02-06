FINA’s doping panel imposed a one-year ban that expires on May 17, the governing body said Wednesday.

The substance GW501516 is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the category of “hormones and metabolic modulators.” WADA alerted athletes in 2013 that GW501516 failed medical trials and was a toxic threat to health if used as a performance enhancer.

“(It’s) a developmental drug that was withdrawn from research by the pharmaceutical company and terminated when serious toxicities were discovered in pre-clinical studies,” WADA warned seven years ago.

Schoeman can appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

