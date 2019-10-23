Called the “The Ice Man” because he chewed ice on the sideline, the Brooklyn native was fired following the ‘84 season after the Riders went 4-12. He was 82-90-4 in the regular season and 8-10 in the playoffs.

Brancato also played five games in the NFL in 1954 with the Chicago Cardinals and spent the 1956 season in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes. He also coached in the Arena Football League.

