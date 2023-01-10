Former Rangers pitcher Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks

“I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team’s website. “I’ll do my best to contribute to a championship.”

TOKYO — The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers.

Arihara pitched for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters before playing in the United States for two seasons in Texas. His career has been hampered by surgery on his right shoulder. He had a 3-7 record during his MLB career.