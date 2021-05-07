Listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds when he first stepped on the Syracuse campus in 2015, Dungey added more than 30 pounds of muscle to morph into a bruising runner as a senior (754 yards and 15 touchdowns), sometimes leaving defensive backs dazed in his wake. And when he made a mistake, he usually tried to make amends, as he did against Miami when Demetrius Jackson intercepted a pass from Dungey that was tipped at the line and he was quickly hit by the Orange’s determined quarterback, who ripped the ball out of Jackson’s grasp to keep Syracuse’s drive alive.