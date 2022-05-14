Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

SYDNEY — Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46.
“The Queenslander was a larger-than-life figure who drew a widespread fan base during his peak years for not only his hard-hitting ways but his larrikin persona.”
Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day international for Australia, and won two World Cups.
After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters.
___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports