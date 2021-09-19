Martin had one year remaining on his contract with Jumbo-Visma but had informed the team’s management after the Tour de France that he would not continue. Martin crashed out of the three-week event in July during Stage 11, when he had to be stretchered off in an ambulance.
Martin had also crashed in the Tour’s opening stage after a careless spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into his path.
“The bad crashes this year have also caused me to question whether I am ready to continue to face the risks that our sport involves,” Martin said. “I have decided that I do not want to, especially since race safety has not improved despite the many discussions about courses and barriers.”
Nicknamed “Der Panzerwagen” for his enormous power, Martin also won the one-week Paris-Nice in 2011 and has 10 German time trial titles to his name.
“Cycling has been a large part of my life for a long time, with highs and lows, big successes and losses, crashes and comebacks,” Martin said. “What many young riders dream of, I have achieved.”
